Rajasthan CUCET 2019: Application process to begin today, know how to apply

CUCET 2019: Central University of Rajasthan has invited candidates for the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET 2019). The candidates who will appear for the exam can apply through the official website, cucetexam.in. The entrance examinations will be conducted on May 25 and May 26.

The application submission link will be available today. The candidates have to first check the information brochure to see whether they match the eligibility criteria. The application fees is Rs 850 for general and OBC category candidates while it is Rs 350 for reserved category. The last date to submit the application form is April 13. CUCET 2019 admit cards will be available for download on May 10 and the result will be declared on June 21.

The candidates who will clear the exams will be eligible for admission to 10 central universities including Central University of Haryana, Central University of Jharkhand, Central University of Jammu, Central University of Karnataka, Central University of Kashmir, Central University of Kerala, Central University of Punjab, Central University of Rajasthan, Central University of South Bihar and Central University of Tamil Nadu.

Candidates can expect the results for the exam to be declared by according to the official website. The list of courses offered and the minimum qualifications required for each course are available on the site.

The entrance exam is held to shortlist aspirants for admission into various undergraduate, postgraduate, B.Ed, PG Diploma and research programs. These programs are offered across the states of Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, J & K, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.