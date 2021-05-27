Rajasthan constitutes panel to look into ways of conducting exams in state universities amid COVID-19 pandemic

Rajasthan Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati on Wednesday said a committee has been formed to look into the ways of conducting exams in state universities for the 2020-21 session amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The panel will also give suggestions on the timely commencement of the upcoming academic session, the state’s higher education minister said. He said the convenor and members of the committee will consult each other and submit their report to the state government within a period of 15 days.

Read | Most states want Class 12 board exams, some have a rider: first vaccinate all teachers and students

Examinations in all the universities of the state have been postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19. The upcoming academic session is also likely to be affected due to the examinations not being held on time.

Meanwhile, there has been no decision on state board Class 12 exams. The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is yet to take a decision on the Class 12 board exams. Unlike other states, the Rajasthan government is yet to take a final decision on the Class 10 exam as well.

After participating in a meeting convened by the Centre on the Class 12 board exams conducted on May 23, as many as 32 states and Union Territories (UTs) have supported CBSE’s proposal to go ahead with the Class 12 Board examination, with only four — Delhi, Maharashtra, Goa, and Andaman & Nicobar — categorically opposing pen-and-paper examinations, The Indian Express has learned.