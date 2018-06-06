Rajasthan BSTC results 2018 declared by GGTU at bstcggtu2018.com, counselling process details

BSTC results 2018: All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through bstcggtu2018.com BSTC results 2018: All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through bstcggtu2018.com

BSTC results 2018: The Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU), Banswara, has declared the results of Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination today, June 6, 2018. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through bstcggtu2018.com. Earlier, the examination was conducted on May 6, 2018 for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program. The counselling process is expected to be held in the second week of June.

As per local media reports, this year, the exam is topped by Jalore’s Jayram by scoring 515 out of 594 marks. The second position is bagged by Barmer’s Puja Gaur. Nearly 6.52 lakh candidates registered for the exam, of which, 6.03 lakh passed. The BSTC exam was held to fill 20,920 seats.

BSTC result 2018: Check result now

BSTC 2018: Steps to download result

– Go to the official website bstcggtu2018.com

– Click on the “Examination” tab and follow the link to the BSTC page from the university website.

– Click on the notification for the 2018 results.

– Enter your details in the fields provided.

– Download the results, check your score and take a print out for further reference.

Eligibility: The general category candidates should possess a minimum 50 per cent marks in the qualifying examination, while the reserved category has to secure 45 per cent.

Age limit: The aspirant’s age should not be above 28 years as on July 1, 2018. There is age relaxation for certain sections, check notification.

Exam pattern: A total of 200 objective type questions will be asked in Rajasthan BSTC 2018 exam.

BSTC consisted of four sections. A total of 200 multiple choice questions were asked with each question carried three marks. The merit list will be based on the performance of the candidates in the entrance exam

Nearly 5 lakh candidates have applied for the BSTC 2017 exam which was held on over 1000 centres. The overall attendance was recorded around 90 per cent in the exam. As per reports, from Barmer district, about 18,533 candidates were registered, while 16,731 have given the entrance exam .

