Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 @bstc2019.org LIVE Updates: Result at 12:15 pm, how to check?

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The result of Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination will be released today at 12:15 pm. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the websites bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in. Informing the BSTC result date and time, the Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted that the D.El.Ed result will be out on July 3 at 12:15 pm.

The BSTC examination was conducted on Sunday, May 26 for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program. Based on the BSTC exam, candidates will be shortlisted for the counselling process which is expected to be held in the second week of July.

To pass the exam, candidates need to get at least 50 per cent marks. For reserved category candidates, the minimum marks to qualify the exam are 45 per cent.