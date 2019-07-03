Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 @bstc2019.org LIVE Updates: Result at 12:15 pm, how to check?https://indianexpress.com/article/education/rajasthan-bstc-result-2019-live-updates-d-el-ed-result-today-at-bstc2019-org-or-rajrmsa-nic-in-5812327/
Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 @bstc2019.org LIVE Updates: Result at 12:15 pm, how to check?
Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The result of Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination will be released today at 12:15 pm. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the websites bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in. Informing the BSTC result date and time, the Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted that the D.El.Ed result will be out on July 3 at 12:15 pm.
The BSTC examination was conducted on Sunday, May 26 for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program. Based on the BSTC exam, candidates will be shortlisted for the counselling process which is expected to be held in the second week of July.
प्रारंभिक शिक्षा में शिक्षक बनने के लिए अर्हता पाठ्यक्रम के रूप में पूर्व में जिसे बी.एस.टी.सी. कहा जाता था,उसे आजकल द्विवर्षीय डिप्लोमा के रूप में डी. एल. एड. कहा जाता है। इसी पाठ्यक्रम में प्रवेश हेतु प्रतियोगी परीक्षा का परिणाम कल सुबह 12:15 बजे जारी किया जाएगा।#BSTCExamResult
The exam was held for admissions in over 14500 seats. Candidates passing in pre-D.El.Ed (BSTC examination) will have to take part in counseling. As per the eligibility, the candidates should not be more than 28 years as per July 1, 2019. The candidate should be Indian citizen as well as a resident of Rajasthan. Candidates must have passed class 12 or an equivalent examination recognised by the Government of India.
Rajasthan BSTC counselling 2019: Documents needed
- Class 10 admit card
- Class 10, 12 mark sheets
– Class 10 admit card for the verification of date of birth
– Scanned photograph, signature of the candidate.
Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019: How much score is needed to pass exam?
The general category candidates need to score 50 per cent to be able to secure a seat while for OBC, SC, ST, and other reserved category applicants have to score 45 per cent.
Rajasthan BSTC results 2019: How to check
The result of Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination will be released today at 12:15 pm. Know how to check result from the official website
Step 1: Visit the official website, bstc2019.org
Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link
Step 3: A pdf file with a list of selected candidates will appear
Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
Post BSTC result declaration procedure
After that, they have to complete the choice filling process following which the seats will be allotted. After the allotment of seat, the candidates have to submit their admission fee within the scheduled time.
Rajasthan BSTC result today, counselling from next week
Once the BSTC result will be declared, the counselling process is likely to begin in the second week of July. The candidates whose name will appear on the merit list have to first register and make the payment of counselling fee.
