Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 Declared: How and where to check marks online?

BSTC result 2019: The pre-diploma in elementary education (Pre-D.El.Ed) result earlier known as the Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) exam result has been declared at the official website, bstc2019.org. The website has been down for minutes before the result declaration. As per officials, the result was to be available at 12:15 pm today but due to heavy traffic the website could not be open even an hour after the scheduled declaration time and candidate will have to wait a little longer.

LIVE Updates of BSTC result 2019

The Rajasthan Education Minister has announced that in the pre-D.El.Ed examination, Praveen Kumar has secured the top position in the general category while Manisha has got state rank 1 in the Sanskrit category.

To take admission in the courses, candidates will have to appear for a counselling session. The final dates of counselling will also be announced along with the result at the official website. Going by past years’ trend the counselling will be conducted within a week’s time.

The selected candidates will have to show their original documents and get them verified. A list of colleges based on merit will be announced. If candidates wish to take admissions in the allotted institutes, they will have to pay a fee and book their seats.

BSTC result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bstc2019.org

Step 2: On the website, click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

To qualify the exam, candidates need to secure 50 per cent marks in the entrance test. The cut-off for reserved category candidates is 45 per cent. In case if students face any problem, they can connect with the officials at the helpline – 0151-2226570, 9460759896, 9784834475 or send an email to prebstc@gmail.com.

