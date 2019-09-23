Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed second round counselling 2019 begins: Check schedule, documents needed

Rajasthan BSTC Pre- DElEd second round counselling 2019: The Rajasthan Education Department has released the second round counselling schedule for admission at the pre-diploma elementary education (Pre-D.ElEd) at its official website, bstc2019.org. The selected candidates will have to report at the allotted college before September 26 with original documents.

While candidates can get their documents verified till September 26, 5 pm the last date to pay fee is September 25, 5 pm. The Pre-DElEd was earlier called Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) . The counselling schedule and result can be checked at bstc2019.org.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre- DElEd second round counselling 2019: Documents needed

— BSTC marks sheet

— Residential Proof

— Education qualification

— Reservation certificates, as applicable

— Counselling list

— Photo identity card

— Passport-sized photograph

— Birth Certificate

The Rajasthan BSTC result 2019 was declared on July 3 (Wednesday). Around 7 lakh students appeared for the exam of which selected and eligible candidates were shortlisted for the counselling process. The BSTC examination was conducted on Sunday, May 26 for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program. The admission will be held to fill 1,550 government colleges and 19,370 private colleges.

To pass the exam, candidates needed to score at least 50 per cent marks. For reserved category candidates, the minimum marks to qualify the exam are 45 per cent.

In case if students face any problem, they can connect with the officials at the helpline – 0151-2226570, 9460759896, 9784834475 or send an email to prebstc@gmail.com.