Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Results expected today, where to check scorecards?

Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Result 2026 LIVE: Candidates can check their results from the official portals at predeledraj2026.com, and predeledraj2026.in.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Result 2026 Date Live Updates: The Rajasthan BSTC (Pre DElEd) Result 2026 is expected to be declared by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota soon. Candidates can check their scores on the official website, predeledraj2026.com or predeledraj2026.in, using their roll number and date of birth.

The Pre DElEd examination was conducted on May 20 across Rajasthan for admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programme. The course serves as the gateway for candidates seeking to become primary school teachers in the state. Ahead of the result declaration, VMOU had also released the final answer key after reviewing objections raised by candidates.

Story continues below this ad According to media reports, more than six lakh candidates had registered for the examination this year, while 4,97,178 candidates appeared for the test at 1,774 examination centres across Rajasthan. The result includes candidates’ scores and merit status, which will be used for the upcoming admission process. Candidates who qualify will be eligible to participate in counselling for admission to DElEd colleges across the state. Admissions will be granted on the basis of merit, preferences submitted by candidates, and seat availability during allotment rounds. Around 25,970 seats are expected to be filled through the counselling process this year, as per local media reports. Candidates allotted seats will have to complete document verification and admission formalities within the stipulated timeline. The detailed counselling schedule, registration dates, choice-filling process, and seat allotment guidelines are expected to be announced by the authorities shortly on the official website. Live Updates Jun 10, 2026 03:56 PM IST Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Result 2026 Date Live Updates: Counselling process to begin after results Following the declaration of results, the Rajasthan Pre DElEd counselling process is expected to commence. Eligible candidates will be required to register for counselling, fill preferences, and participate in seat allotment rounds for admission. Jun 10, 2026 03:56 PM IST predeledraj2026.com, Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Result 2026 Date LIVE: How candidates can check scores online To access the Rajasthan Pre DElEd Result 2026, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the result link, enter their roll number and date of birth, and submit the details. The scorecard can then be downloaded for future use. Jun 10, 2026 03:55 PM IST predeledraj2026.com, Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Result 2026 Date LIVE: Final answer key released before result Ahead of the declaration of Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026, authorities released the final answer key. Candidates can compare their responses with the final key while waiting for the official scorecard and merit position. Jun 10, 2026 03:45 PM IST Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Result 2026 Date Live Updates: Exam conducted across 1,774 centres The Rajasthan Pre DElEd entrance examination was held on May 20 at 1,774 examination centres across the state. The entrance test serves as the gateway for admission to teacher education institutes offering the two-year DElEd programme. Jun 10, 2026 03:44 PM IST Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Result 2026 Date Live Updates: Nearly 5 lakh candidates await results Around 4.97 lakh candidates appeared for the Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Examination 2026. With the result set to be declared today, thousands of aspirants seeking admission to the two-year Diploma in Elementary Education programme are awaiting their scores. Jun 10, 2026 03:44 PM IST predeledraj2026.com, Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Result 2026 Date LIVE: Official result link to be activated shortly Candidates awaiting the Rajasthan Pre DElEd result can keep their roll number and date of birth ready. The result link is being activated on the official website and will allow candidates to download their scorecards and check admission eligibility. Jun 10, 2026 03:44 PM IST predeledraj2026.com, Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Result 2026 Date LIVE: Result to be declared today by Education Minister Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2026 is scheduled to be announced today, June 10. State Education Minister Madan Dilawar is expected to release the results, after which candidates can access their scorecards online through the official portal using their login credentials. Once the result link is active, candidates can visit predeledraj2026.com and click on the Rajasthan Pre DElEd Result 2026 link available on the homepage. They will then have to enter their roll number, date of birth and any required security details to access their scorecard. The result will contain important information such as the candidate’s name, roll number, marks obtained and qualifying status. Candidates are advised to download and save a copy of their scorecard for future admission-related processes.

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