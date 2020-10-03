Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd 2020 result and counselling schedule out

BSTC PreDElEd result 2020 by October 10 (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal / Representational image)

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd 2020: Results for the entrance exam held for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) is scheduled to be released by October 10, as per a recent statement by the department. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to take admission to the Rajasthan DElEd or diploma in elementary education courses.

Those who get at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for reserved category candidates) in the exam will be part of a merit link in which candidates will be ranked based on their score. These candidates will have to register for counselling. The registration for counselling will begin from October 15, as per the latest updates.

During the counselling sessions, candidates will have to select the college they wish to appear for. Based on choice and merit, the college will be allotted thereafter document verification will be held. To book a seat, candidates will have to pay a fee, else the seat will be offered in the next counselling round. The exact schedule will be released once the result is declared.

The exam was held in August in which candidates had to answer 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). There will be no negative marking in the exam.

Meanwhile, in a recent notice, the BSTC has said that students who have accidentally paid twice while applying for the exam can go to their respective student log-iu and ask for a refund. The last date to seek a refund is October 10 and no application will be accepted thereafter, the official notice read.

The BSTC has also asked colleges and institutes to upload their profiles at predeled.org by October 7. In the profile, they will also have to mention the mobile number, in which institutes will get their login id and password related details. The entire counselling session will be held online, centrally by the department.

