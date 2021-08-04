Rajasthan BSTC Exam 2021: Pre DEIEd exam date announced

The last date to edit the online application forms was August 2, 2021, and the last date to deposit application fees was July 31, 2021. (File/Representative Image)

The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan, has announced the exam date of the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) exam 2021. The BSTC exam will be conducted on August 31, 2021, from 2 pm to 5 pm across different exam centers in the state while following strict Covid-19 protocols.

The last date to edit the online application forms was August 2, 2021, and the last date to deposit application fees was July 31, 2021.

प्री डी. एल. एड. परीक्षा, 2021 की तिथि का किया निर्धारण। 31 अगस्त को 2 pm से 5 pm तक राज्य के समस्त जिलों में निर्धारित केन्द्रों पर कोविड-19 की गाइडलाइंस की पालना के साथ आयोजित होगी परीक्षा। pic.twitter.com/aIOAIzfmVp — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) August 4, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

To pass this exam, candidates need at least 50 per cent marks. For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the minimum cut-off is 45 percent. Based on marks obtained by candidates, a merit list will be released. Candidates will then be called for counselling.

The Rajasthan Department of Education conducts this exam once in a year for applications to two-year diploma in elementary education, DElEd course.