Tuesday, July 13, 2021
Rajasthan BSTC exam 2021: Last date to apply for pre D.El.Ed exam extended 

Interested candidates can now apply till July 19 at the official website - predeled.com. The last date for depositing the application fees is also extended till July 21.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
July 13, 2021 12:02:54 pm
Rajasthan BSTC exam, Rajasthan BSTC deled examTo apply for the exam, candidates should have passed the class 12 board exam from the Rajasthan board. File

The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan, has extended the last date to apply for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) exam 2021. Interested candidates can now apply till July 19 at the official website – predeled.com

The last date for depositing the application fees has also been extended till July 21. To pass the exam, candidates will have to obtain at least 50 per cent marks. For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the minimum cut-off is 45 per cent. Based on marks obtained by candidates, a merit list will be released. Candidates will be called or counselling based on their merit.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website – predeled.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Fill in the essential details

Step 5: Make fees payment and click on submit

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the form submission page saved for future reference.

Eligibility criteria 

To apply for the exam, candidates should have passed the class 12 exam from the Rajasthan board. Those who are appearing for the exam are also eligible to apply. The maximum age limit to apply is 28 years as on July 1, 2021.

