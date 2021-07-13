Rajasthan BSTC exam 2021: Last date to apply for pre D.El.Ed exam extended 

July 13, 2021 12:02:54 pm
The Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan, has extended the last date to apply for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) exam 2021. Interested candidates can now apply till July 19 at the official website – predeled.com
The last date for depositing the application fees has also been extended till July 21. To pass the exam, candidates will have to obtain at least 50 per cent marks. For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the minimum cut-off is 45 per cent. Based on marks obtained by candidates, a merit list will be released. Candidates will be called or counselling based on their merit.
Read | Rajasthan RSMSSB Patwari exam date announced, check details here
How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website – predeled.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link
Step 3: Enter the login credentials
Step 4: Fill in the essential details
Step 5: Make fees payment and click on submit
Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the form submission page saved for future reference.
Eligibility criteria
To apply for the exam, candidates should have passed the class 12 exam from the Rajasthan board. Those who are appearing for the exam are also eligible to apply. The maximum age limit to apply is 28 years as on July 1, 2021.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-