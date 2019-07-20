Rajasthan BSTC counselling schedule revised: Choice selection date extended

Rajasthan BSTC counselling schedule 2019: The office of pre-D.El.Ed examination Rajsthan has revised the schedule for counselling for the BSTC or D.El.Ed admissions. The revised schedule is available at the official website, bstc2019.org. While the deadline of applying for the counselling process remains the same – July 26. The date of release of first allotment list has been shifted to July 28.

The last date of fill the choices for the first round has been extended till July 26. Those who have cleared the BTSC exam are eligible to appear for counselling. Based on the merit and choice the first allotment list will be released on July 28 and those who wish to take up admission in the allotted list will have to report at the venue on given dates.

For the first counselling, candidates will have to report from July 29 to 31, 2019. The upward movement will be held from August 1 to 3 and the allotment after an upward moment will be released on August 4, for which the reporting time will be August 5 and 6, 2019.

BSTC counselling 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bstc2019.org

Step 2: Click on ‘student registration for college choice’ under general or Sanskrit category

Step 3: Fill details, make a payment, submit

Step 4: Lock-in choices, take a print out

BSTC counselling 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 3000. The fee payment window is open and will close on July 13, 2019. The applications which do not have paid fee will be discarded.

The BSTC examination was conducted on Sunday, May 26 for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program.