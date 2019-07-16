Rajasthan BSTC counselling results 2019: Date and time updates

Rajasthan BSTC counselling results 2019: The counselling results for Basic School Teaching course (Rajasthan BSTC) is expected to be released by the end of this month. “The result of BSTC counselling is expected to be released on the last week of July. The counselling result will be released between July 28 to 31, 2019,” an official told indianexpress.com.

Advertising

The candidates can check the counselling results through the website bstc2019.org.

The candidates applied for the D.El.Ed counselling till Friday, July 12, 2019.

The Rajasthan BSTC result 2019 was declared on July 3 (Wednesday). Around 7 lakh students appeared for the exam of which selected and eligible candidates were shortlisted for the counselling process based in which education institutes will be assigned to them.

Advertising

BSTC counselling results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bstc2019.org

Step 2: Click on the counselling results

Step 3: A pdf file with list of candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The counselling and document verification process will be conducted till July 24, 2019.

The first round of counselling and seat allotment was released on Thursday, July 18. Those who want to take admission in the allotted seat will have to pay fee between July 19 and July 23, 2019.