Rajasthan BSTC allotment results 2019 today: How to check

Rajasthan BSTC allotment results 2019: The first counselling list for Basic School Teaching Course (Rajasthan BSTC) will be released today, as per the schedule available on the official website. The candidates can check the counselling results through the website bstc2019.org. They have to submit admission fees from August 2 to August 5.

All those applicants who wish to apply for ‘upward movement’ can do so from August 6 to August 8. This year the exam has been administered by the University of Bikaner.

BSTC allotment results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bstc2019.org

Step 2: Click on the counselling results

Step 3: A pdf file with a list of candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

As per early reports, over 7 lakh candidates appeared for Rajasthan Pre- D. El. Ed examination. The result of Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination released on July 3 at 12:15 pm. The admission will be held to fill 1,550 government colleges and 19,370 private colleges.

Post the result declaration, the candidates who have secured 50 per cent passing marks were eligible for counselling. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off was 45 per cent. Candidates will have to choose the colleges they wish to apply for based on choice and merit combined the admissions will be granted.