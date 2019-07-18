Rajasthan BSTC allotment result date re-scheduled, to be released on this date

BSTC allotment results 2019: The Rajasthan BSTC allotment result will be released on Sunday, July 21, which was earlier schedule to be released on Thursday, July 18, 2019. According to the official notification, the Rajasthan BSTC allotment result 2019 will be released on Sunday, July 21.

Advertising

The candidates who appeared in the examination can check the results through the website- bstc2019.org.

As per the new schedule, the candidates have to report to the institutes from July 22 to 25, 2019. The training is held for the admission to Pre-D.El.Ed course in the Teacher Training Institute in Rajasthan.

Rajasthan BSTC allotment results 2019: How to download

Step 1: Candidates have to visit the official website of BSTC- bstc2019.org

Step 2: Click on the BSTC allotment result tab

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Result will be appeared on the screen

Advertising

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Rajasthan BSTC allotment results 2019: Important Dates

BSTC allotment results: July 21

Deposition of allotment fee: July 22, 2019 to 24

Reporting after first allotment — July 22 to July 25, 2019