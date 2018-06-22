Rajasthan BSTC allotment 2018 result to be declared tomorrow at bstcggtu2018.com

BSTC allotment result 2018: The exam was conducted on May 6, 2018 and the result of the same was declared on June 6. BSTC allotment result 2018: The exam was conducted on May 6, 2018 and the result of the same was declared on June 6.

BSTC allotment result 2018: The seat allotment result of the Basic School Teaching Certificate (BSTC) will be released tomorrow, on June 23, as per the scheduled published on the official website, bstcggtu2018.com. The exam was conducted by the Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU), Banswara on May 6, 2018 and the result of the same was declared on June 6. The exam is held for admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) course in the Teacher Training Institutes in Rajasthan. Qualified candidates had then applied for BSTC counselling conducted by Kota University for the candidates who wished to take admission in BSTC course 2018.

The duration of the exam is two years and the registration fee is Rs 2000. The seat will be allotted on the basis of the merit list. The BSTC exam was held to fill 20,920 seats. Nearly 6.52 lakh candidates registered for the exam, of which, 6.03 lakh passed. This year, the exam was topped by Jalore’s Jayram by scoring 515 out of 594 and the second position was bagged by Barmer’s Puja Gaur.

Important dates

Allotment result: June 23

Deposit allotment fee: June 23 to June 29,2018

Reporting after first allotment: July 02 to July 06, 2018

Upward Movement: July 09 to July 11, 2018

Allotment after upward movement: July 13

Reporting after upward movement: July 14 to July 16

The exam consisted of four sections. A total of 200 multiple choice questions were asked with each question carrying three marks. The merit list will be based on the performance of the candidates in the entrance exam. The overall attendance was recorded around 90 per cent in the exam.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd