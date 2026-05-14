Rajasthan BSTC Admit Card 2026 Out: Download pre DElEd hall ticket at predeledraj2026.in

Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University has today released the admit cards for the Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed (BSTC) 2026 examination for admission to D.El.Ed (General and Sanskrit) courses. The candidates who successfully registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from the official website, predeledraj2026.in, using their registration number and password.
According to the official schedule, the Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed 2026 examination will be conducted on May 20, 2026. Candidates appearing for the examination must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid government-issued photo identity proof to the exam centre.
The hall ticket will contain details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam date and time, photograph, and signature. Students are advised to carefully verify all information mentioned on the admit card and follow the exam-day instructions provided.
How to download Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2026
Visit the official website — predeledraj2026.in
Click on the Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed admit card link is available on the homepage
Enter the registration number and password
Click on submit
The admit card will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout for future use
Rajasthan BSTC exam pattern 2026
The Rajasthan BSTC 2026 examination will be held in offline mode for a duration of three hours. The paper will carry a total of 200 multiple-choice questions for 600 marks. Candidates will receive three marks for every correct answer, while there will be no negative marking for incorrect or unattempted questions. The exam will be conducted in both Hindi and English.
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