Rajasthan BSTC 2021 result date and time announced

The Directorate of Education had announced the Rajasthan BSTC 2021 result declaration date and time. As per the official notification, the result will be published on September 27 at 1 pm. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to view the result on the official website predeled.com.

This year, Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2021 exam (formally known as BSTC) was held on August 31. The exam is held for admission of eligible candidates in D.El.Ed (General / Sanskrit) programme. The exam was conducted at the state level and around 350 colleges allocate seats based on Rajasthan BSTC scores.

प्री डी. एल. एड. परीक्षा, 2021 का सोमवार दिनांक: 27.9.2021 को दोपहर 1.00 बजे शिक्षा संकुल, जयपुर में परिणाम घोषित किया जाएगा। विभाग के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी भी रहेंगे इस मौके पर मौजूद। प्रदेश के युवाओं को रोजगार के अवसर प्रदान करने के लिए है राज्य सरकार कृत-संकल्प । — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) September 24, 2021

BSTC results are announced in the form of a scorecard and to qualify the exam, candidates must score more than the Rajasthan BSTC 2021 cut off. In order to qualify BSTC 2021, the candidates who appeared for the exam must get a minimum 50 per cent marks. For the reserved category candidates, the minimum qualifying percentage is 45 per cent.

According to the marks obtained by the candidates, a merit list is prepared. On the basis of merit, the candidates are called for counselling. The counselling process includes registration, choice filling, seat allotment and, payment of admission fee.