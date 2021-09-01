Rajasthan BSTC 2021 exam over, check expected dates for release of answer key and result 

Directorate of Education has conducted Rajasthan BSTC 2021 on August 31. The exam was held in the pen-paper mode from 2-5 pm. Every year, more than 6 lakh candidates appear for this examination. The BSTC took place across the state by following all the COVID-19 protocols issued by the state and central government. Now, the Rajasthan BSTC 2021 result and answer key will be released.

The result of Rajasthan BSTC 2021 is expected to be announced in October 2021. Last year too, the exam was held on August 31 and the result was declared on October 8. The year before, the exam was held on 26 May and the result was announced on July 06.

BSTC results are announced in the form of a scorecard and to qualify the exam, candidates must score more than the Rajasthan BSTC 2021 cut off. In order to qualify BSTC 2021, the candidates who appeared for the exam must get a minimum 50 per cent marks. For the reserved category candidates, the minimum qualifying percentage is 45 per cent.

According to the marks obtained by the candidates, a merit list is prepared. On the basis of merit, the candidates are called for counselling. The counselling process includes registration, choice filling, seat allotment and, payment of admission fee.

To download it, enter the application id and mobile number / roll number and mobile number or any two details from application id, roll number, mobile number, candidate’s name, father’s name and date of birth. Details like marks obtained in each section, total marks, roll number etc are mentioned in the scorecard.

Officially, Rajasthan BSTC 2021 answer key is not released. However, unofficial answer keys for the exam have already been released. Many coaching institutes have prepared the unofficial answer keys of Rajasthan BSTC 2021. These answer keys are released in pdf format or in the form of video solutions. The official authority does not release BSTC answer keys. Last year too, no official answer keys were released.

The candidates can use the unofficial answer key to calculate the scores obtained in Rajasthan BSTC 2021. To calculate the scores, first of all, cross-check the answers and questions and then, add three marks for each correct answer. There is no negative marking for the wrong answers in the test.

Rajasthan BSTC 2021 is a state-level examination held for admission into D.El.Ed (General / Sanskrit) exam. Around 350 colleges allocate seats on the basis of the scores obtained in BSTC. The exam comprises multiple-choice questions from mental ability, general awareness of rajasthan, teaching aptitude and language ability. There are 200 questions in the test.