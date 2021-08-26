Rajasthan BSTC 2021 admit card likely to release today: How to download

The Directorate of Education is likely to release Rajasthan BSTC 2021 admit card today. The hall ticket has been released online at predeled.com. Only those candidates can download who registered for the exam. This year, Rajasthan Pre DElEd 2021 exam (formally known as BSTC) will be held on August 31.

The admit card of Rajasthan BSTC is an important document. Only those candidates who will show admit card and valid id proof at the exam hall will be allowed to take the exam. The steps to download the admit card for Rajasthan BSTC 2021 are as follows:

How to download Rajasthan BSTC 2021 admit card

Step 1: First of all, go to predeled.com.

Step 2: Then, locate the link for downloading the admit card.

Step 3: On clicking the link, a new login portal opens.

Step 4: Now, enter the application id and password in the provided space.

Step 5: Lastly, download the BSTC admit card from the dashboard.

The Rajasthan BSTC admit card consists of important details like name of candidate, test centre name and address, roll number, timings of examination, reporting hour, subject-wise timings, signature and photograph of the candidate. In case of any discrepancy in the same, candidates can call at 0151-2226570 or email at predeled@gmail.com.

Since such details are mentioned in the admit card, candidates should keep it safe even after the release of the Rajasthan BSTC 2021 answer key and result.

In the admit card important guidelines, which all candidates need to abide by at the exam hall, are also mentioned. It is important to note that at the exam hall, candidates should only carry a hard copy of the admit card. A valid id proof can be Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID, pan card etc. Apart from this, candidates must carry their own masks, gloves, and a transparent bottle of sanitiser. Candidates also have to carry their own black / blue ballpoint pen.

Apart from these items, candidates must not carry anything else at the exam hall. Items like books, notes, papers, calculators, mobile phones, bluetooth devices, bags, etc are strictly restricted at the exam hall.

Department of Elementary Education, Government of Rajasthan, conducts Rajasthan BSTC, also known as the Pre- D.EL.ED examination in pen and paper mode. The exam is held for admission of eligible candidates in D.El.Ed (General / Sanskrit) programme. The exam is conducted at the state level and around 350 colleges allocate seats based on Rajasthan BSTC scores.

The question paper of Rajasthan BSTC consists of four sections, which are mental ability, general awareness of Rajasthan, teaching aptitude, language ability in English / Hindi or Sanskrit. In total, there are 200 questions in the exam, out of which 50 questions each are asked from mental ability, general awareness of Rajasthan, and teaching aptitude, and language ability.