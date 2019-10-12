Rajasthan BSTC 2019 fourth counselling round registrations begin: Check how to apply, documents needed

Rajasthan BSTC 2019: The registration for the fourth round of counselling for the Pre diploma in elementary education (Pre- D.El.Ed) has begun. The last date to apply is October 14. Candidates will have to fill choice by October 15 at the official website, bstc2019.org.

Advertising

The candidates who have cleared the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (Rajasthan BSTC) or Pre D.El.Ed. exam can be registered for counselling at the official website, bstc2019.org. Based on choice and merit, the colleges will be allotted today. Those who wish to take admission in the allotted college will have to pay a fee and get their documents verified.

In video| Are there enough jobs for teachers

Rajasthan BSTC fourth allotment list: Documents needed

— BSTC marks sheet

— Education qualification

— Nativity certificate

— Birth certificate

— Reservation certificates, if any

— Passport size photos

— Identity proof

This is the fourth round of counselling three rounds have been conducted before. Further, a fee of Rs 3000 will be applicable. Those who clear the counselling will be allotted a seat in state-based D.El.Ed colleges.

The Rajasthan BSTC result 2019 was declared on July 3 (Wednesday). Around 7 lakh students appeared for the exam of which selected and eligible candidates were shortlisted for the counselling process.