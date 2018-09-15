Rajasthan BSER RBSE 10th, 12th supplementary results likely to be declared on September 20, websites to check

BSER RBSE 10th, 12th supplementary results 2018: The results will be available at official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. BSER RBSE 10th, 12th supplementary results 2018: The results will be available at official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Rajasthan BSER RBSE 10th, 12th supplementary results 2018: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to announce the results of Class 10, 12 supplementary examinations on September 20. “The board is at the last leg of the preparation of results. We are trying to declare the results of Class 10, 12 supplementary examinations on September 20,” Rajasthan Board spokesperson, Rajendra Gupta said.

All the students who appeared for the examination can check the results through the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The results will also be available on a private website, indiaresults.com. The Board had conducted the examination between July to August for those students who had plucked in a subject or two.

Rajasthan BSER Supplementary results 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website for the Rajasthan Board (rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in).

Step 2: Click on the link for “results 2018 exams” flashing towards the right side of the page.

Step 3: Follow the link for the for the 10th or 12th supplementary results 2018.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and details in the fields provided.

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference.

Rajasthan BSER Supplementary results 2018: Websites to get results

The students can get results through the official websites, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at the private website, indiaresults.com.

Rajasthan BSER Supplementary results 2018: Results via SMS

For RBSE 10th supplementary result 2018

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263

For RBSE 12th supplementary result 2018

SMS – RESULT<space>RAJ12<space>ROLL NUMBER – to 56263

Earlier, the board declared the results of Class 10 examinations on June 11. In the regular student category, 80.13 per cent passed while in the private category, the pass percentage is 14.55 per cent. The boys have scored 80.06 per cent in the regular category and 14.70 per cent in the private category. Among girls, regular category registers 79.95 per cent. In the Rajasthan Praveshika Pariksha, 62.51 per cent have passed.

The board also declared the RBSE Science, Commerce results on May 23, with 87.78 per cent students cleared the examination successfully.

