Rajasthan BSE class 12 result 2021: Date and time

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the date and time for releasing the result of class 12 examinations, 2021. Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Dotasra will release the RBSE class 12 result on July 24 at 4:00 pm. Students can check their results on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in

दिनांक 24 जुलाई 2021 साँय 4 बजे शिक्षा मंत्री श्री @GovindDotasra जी कक्षा 12 विज्ञान, वाणिज्य एवं कला वर्ग का परिणाम जारी करेंगे। इस दौरान राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड के चैयरमैन डॉ. डी.पी. जारोली भी मौजूद रहेंगे। — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) July 21, 2021

The Secondary (class 12) exams were cancelled this year due to the outbreak of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the medical experts, it has been said that the third wave could be more dangerous for the children and therefore they will be more prone to get infected. Thus, the decision for canceling the board exams this year was taken. The exams for class 12 were earlier postponed on April 18, 2021.

Read | CBSE Class 12: Students may be marked on pre-Boards, Class 11 and 10 results

To check the results for class 12, students can visit the site of RBSE. Click on the “Result of Secondary (class 12) exam 2021” tab. Enter the necessary details to log in like roll number, registration number, or verification code. The result will appear on the screen once the details are submitted. Download the result and take a printout for further reference.

Last year, the state declared the class 12 results for Arts, Commerce, and the Science streams. A total of 34,079 students passed from the Commerce stream, recording 94.49 per cent passing percentage. The percentage for RBSE class 12 Science also crossed 90 per cent. Finally, the pass percentage of students from Arts stream remained at 90.10 per cent.