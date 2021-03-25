JEE Main topper Mridul Agarwal aims for IIT-Bombay, says Sundar Pichai’s success motivates him

JEE Main result 2021: Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s journey from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-Kharagpur) to Silicon Valley motivated the JEE Main March topper Mridul Agarwal. “Pichai’s success is an inspiration for many like me — from passing out from IIT to becoming the CEO of tech giant Google. I also want to work in some top tech company or will run my own start-up,” said Mridul. The 17-year-old wants to pursue BTech in Computer Science from the IIT-Bombay.

The Jaipur boy secured 99.999 percentile in the February attempt, but this time it was a perfect 100. “Since there was less gap between the two exams, therefore, I took the February session to check my preparation level,” he said. A total of 13 students secured 100 percentile in the March session, the result was released on March 24.

About his JEE Main preparation, Mridul said owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, he got more time for preparation as he no longer had to travel to his coaching institute. “I attended the online classes by the Allen Institute. In fact, I got extra time to prepare as I did not have to attend classes physically in my coaching and in school,” he said. A student of St Xavier’s School, Jaipur, Mridul is appearing for CBSE class 12 exams this year.

Apart from the institute’s study materials, Mridul followed NCERT books. “I followed NCERT thoroughly for the exam preparation, even the laboratory manual part, from where questions in chemistry are asked,” he told indianexpress.com.

He also followed reference books, like Physics Galaxy by Ashish Arora, Advanced Problems in Physical Chemistry by Neeraj Kumar, Elementary Problems in Organic Chemistry by M.S. Chouhan, Problems in Inorganic Chemistry for JEE (Main and Advance) by VK Jaiswal.

He also practiced mock tests available on the National Testing Agency’s Abhyas portal and solved previous years’ questions and sample papers.

Now, Mridul wants to focus on the JEE Advanced for which he is focusing on questions-based preparation. “I am preparing through previous year questions, and for concepts and understanding, I am referring to books by foreign authors and online resources,”

The 17-year-old’s second option is IISc Bangalore as he has secured AIR 1 in Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) scholarship exam this year. “I will not attempt JEE Main next time. If I do not crack Advanced, I will complete my bachelors from IISc and will pursue research in physics.”