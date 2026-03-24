Rajasthan Board Shala Darpan 5th & 8th Results 2026: Know the passing marks?

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Bikaner, will declare the Class 5 and Class 8 results today (March 24, 2026). Students can access their results on the official RBSE website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. In addition, the IE Education portal will also provide result details, including pass status.

Read | Rajasthan Board RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th Result Live Updates:

The RBSE Class 8 examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 19 to March 4, while the Class 5 examinations took place from February 20 to March 5. This year, more than 26 lakh students appeared for the two exams. Both were held in a single morning shift, following the standard guidelines issued by the board. As students await results, here are the passing marks for Classes 5th and 8th.