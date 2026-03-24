Rajasthan Board Shala Darpan 5th & 8th Results 2026: Know the passing marks?

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The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Bikaner, will declare the Class 5 and Class 8 results today (March 24, 2026). Students can access their results on the official RBSE website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. In addition, the IE Education portal will also provide result details, including pass status.
Read | Rajasthan Board RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th Result Live Updates:
The RBSE Class 8 examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 19 to March 4, while the Class 5 examinations took place from February 20 to March 5. This year, more than 26 lakh students appeared for the two exams. Both were held in a single morning shift, following the standard guidelines issued by the board. As students await results, here are the passing marks for Classes 5th and 8th.
Students taking the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 examinations must achieve at least 33 per cent in each subject, along with an overall aggregate of 33 per cent to qualify. Results are issued in the form of grades, where a grade of ‘D’ or above signifies a pass.
The Rajasthan board follows a nine-point grading system, with A1 being the highest (91-100 marks) and E2 the lowest (0-20 marks). To pass the BSER 2026 exams, Class 5 or 8, students need at least a D grade. If they get an F grade in any subject, they will have to take supplementary exams
The marksheets available online after the result declaration will be provisional. Students will receive their original certificates and final marksheets from their respective schools at a later stage.
Last year, the overall pass percentage for RBSE Class 5 stood at around 97.30 per cent. For Class 8, the pass percentage was slightly lower, recorded at approximately 95.72 per cent.
Last year, the Rajasthan Board announced the Class 8 results on May 26, followed by the Class 5 results on May 30. This timeline indicates that results are typically released in the last week of May after completion of evaluation and verification processes.