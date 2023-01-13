RBSE Board exam datesheet 2023: Class 10th, 12th timetable released

RBSE Date Sheet 2023: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer released the board exams datesheet for classes 10 and 12. The schedule for the final exams is available at the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the schedule. the exams for class 12 will be conducted from exam will be conducted March 9 till April 12. It will begin with psychology. The exams will commence at 8:45 am and conclude at 11:30 am.

The exams for class 10 will begin from March 16 and conclude on April 11.

Last year, RBSE class 12 board practical examinations were held from February 15 to 28, and the theory exams were conducted from March 24 to April 26, 2022, between 8:30 am till 11:45 am. Class 10 final exams were conducted from March 31 to April 26 from 8: 30 am to 11: 45 pm.

In 2021, a total number of 2,36,030 students registered for the RBSE class 12 examinations. Out of these 2,35,954 passed the exams, of which 1,55,581 were boys and 80,373 were girls. The overall passing percentage was 99.97 percent.