Thursday, February 25, 2021
Rajasthan Board RBSE to conduct Class 12 exam from May 6

RBSE 12th exams 2021: The class 12 exam will be conducted from May 6 to 27. Check datesheets

February 25, 2021
February 25, 2021 6:35:28 pm
RBSE exam 2021

RBSE 12th exams 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) released the date sheets for the senior secondary (Class 12) examinations. The test is scheduled to be conducted from May 6 to 27.

The students who will appear for their intermediate examinations can check the date sheets from the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to download.

Rajasthan RBSE Board exams: Check date sheets for class 12

Thursday, May 6: English Compulsory

Tuesday, May 11: Hindi Compulsory

Saturday, May 15: Maths

Wednesday, May 19: Science

Saturday, May 22: Social Science

Tuesday, May 25: Third language- Hindi Literature / Urdu Literature / Sindhi Literature / Gujarati Literature / Punjabi Literature / Rajasthani Literature / Farsi / Prakrit Language / Typing Test (English)

About the Rajasthan Board

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (abbreviated BSER) is a board of education for school level education in the Rajasthan. RBSE is a state agency of the government of Rajasthan and has its headquarters in Ajmer. The Rajasthan State Open School is a branch of BSER and is located at the capital of the state, Jaipur.

