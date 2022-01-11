Rajasthan Board RBSE to conduct Class 10, 12 exams from March 3

RBSE 12th exams 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will conduct the class 10 and 12 state board exams from March 3 onwards, informed state education minister Bulaki Das Kalla. In a high level meeting held on Monday, the exam schedule for board exams was finalised by the authorities.

“A meeting of the high-level examination committee was held on Monday under the chairmanship of Education Minister Dr BD Kalla regarding the conduct of board examinations in the state. Board examinations will be conducted from March 3, following the Covid guidelines and physical distance,” the minister informed from his Twitter handle.

As reported, over 20 lakh candidates will appear at 6074 exam centres for the class 10 and 12 board exams. The class 12 practical examinations will be conducted from January 17 onwards as scheduled.

Around 300 centers including 60 answer sheet collection/distribution centers and all sensitive/hyper sensitive examination centers will be monitored by CCTV. Less candidates will be accommodated at all the centers and arrangements will be made for masks and sanitizers.