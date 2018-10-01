Rajasthan RBSE board exams 2019: 10th from March 15, 12th from March 8

Rajasthan RBSE board exams 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Class 10, Class 12 board examinations 2019 in the month of March. “The 10th examination will be conducted from March 15, and the 12th examination from March 8. The board will release the entire schedule as soon as it will be prepared,” said RBSE chairman BL Chaudhary.
Last year, the Class 10 examination began on March 15 while class 12 examination started on March 8.
Rajasthan RBSE Board exams: Last year datesheets
RBSE Class 10 exam 2018 datesheet
Thursday, March 15
English Compulsory (02)
Saturday, March 17
Hindi Compulsory (01)
Tuesday, March 20
Mathematics (09)
Thursday, March 22
Third language – Sanskrit (71), Urdu (72), Gujarati (73), Sindhi (74), Punjabi (75)
Saturday, March 24
Social Science (08)
Monday, March 26
Science
RBSE class 12 exam 2018 datesheet
March 8
English Compulsory
March 9
Computer Science / Informatics Practice / Multimedia Webtech
March 10
Hindi Compulsory
March 12
Political Science / Statistics / Physics
March 13
Social Science / Agriculture / Geology
March 14
Geography
March 15
Physical education
March 16
History / Commercial Studies / Chemistry
March 17
Public Administration
March 20
English literature
March 21
Economics / Biology / English / Shorthand
March 22
Vocal Music / Instrumental Music
March 23
Mathematics / Typing Test (Hindi)
March 24
Psychology
March 26
Philosophy
March 27
Hindi Literature / Urdu Literature / Sindhi Literature / Gujarati Literature / Punjabi Literature / Rajasthani Literature / Farsi / Prakrit Langauge / Typing Test (English)
March 28
Painting
March 31
Home science
April 2
Sanskrit Literature
Last year, over 5 lakh candidates appeared for the High School exams. While 48,000 students appeared for the Commerce examination and 2.25 lakh students appeared for Science paper. The result was declared on May 24, and 87.78 per cent students cleared the examination successfully.
