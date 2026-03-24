rajshaladarpan.com, Rajasthan Board 8th Class Result 2026 Today: How to check results?

RBSE Rajasthan Board Shala Darpan 8th Result 2026 Link at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in: The Rajasthan Board Class 8 result 2026 will be released today, on March 24. Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to access their scorecards using their login credentials on the official portals at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
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The result for RBSE Class 8 is set to be announced on March 24, as confirmed by the Rajasthan Board. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to check their results without delay once the link is activated.
Students can check their results on the official portals such as the Rajshala Darpan website and the RBSE result website. These platforms will host the direct result link once declared.
Here’s a step-by-step guide for candidates:
Step 1: Visit the official Rajshala Darpan portal or RBSE website
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘RBSE Class 8 Result 2026’
Step 3: Enter your roll number and required login details
Step 4: Fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen
Step 5: Click on the submit button
Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen
Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference
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The online marksheet will include important details such as the student’s name, roll number, class, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, grade, and pass/fail status. Students should carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard.
The final, original marksheets will be issued by the board and made available through the respective schools. Students will need to collect their official documents from their institutions after the result declaration.
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In the previous academic session, a significant number of students appeared for the examination, with lakhs of candidates successfully qualifying. The overall pass percentage for RBSE Class 8 stood at around 95.72 per cent, reflecting a strong performance trend across the state.