rajshaladarpan.com, Rajasthan Board 8th Class Result 2026 Today: How to check results?

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to check their results without delay once the link is activated. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee/ representational image)

RBSE Rajasthan Board Shala Darpan 8th Result 2026 Link at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in: The Rajasthan Board Class 8 result 2026 will be released today, on March 24. Candidates who appeared for the exams will be able to access their scorecards using their login credentials on the official portals at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

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The result for RBSE Class 8 is set to be announced on March 24, as confirmed by the Rajasthan Board. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready to check their results without delay once the link is activated.