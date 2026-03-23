rajshaladarpan.nic.in, Rajasthan Board RBSE 5th, 8th Results 2026: When and where to check

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th, 8th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Bikaner, will soon announce the Class 5 and Class 8 results. The Board will release the results on its official websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajshaladarpan.nic.in. To access their marksheets, students will be required to enter their roll number in the result login window.

Additionally, the Rajasthan Board candidates can also check RBSE results update, topper’s list and more at education.indianexpress.com. Once the Rajasthan Board announces results for Class 5 and Class 8, candidates will be able to check their qualifying status and marks on the result portal.

RBSE Class 5th, 8th Results 2026: When and where

As updated by the Rajasthan Board, the results for Classes 5 and 8 will be announced on March 24. Those who appeared for the board exam will be able to check and download the results from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

It is important to remember that the online results downloaded from the website are provisional in nature and the certificate given by the Board will be deemed valid for a lifetime.

Here’s a step by step guide to check and download results:

Step 1: Visit the official Rajshala Darpan portal

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘RBSE Class 5 Result 2026’ or ‘RBSE Class 8 Result 2026’ on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the required field

Step 4: Fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen

Step 5: Click on the submit button

Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen

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Candidate can download and take a printout for future reference

To pass the RBSE Class 5th and 8th board exams, students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject as well as an overall aggregate. If a student scores below 33 per cent in more than two subjects, they will be considered failed and may need to repeat the academic year.

RBSE’s performance last year