RBSE Shala Darpan Class 8th, 5th Result 2026, Rajshaladarpan.nic.in: Official websites to check results

RBSE Rajasthan Board Shala Darpan Class 5th, 8th Result 2026 at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in, rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajpsp.nic.in: Students will be able to check their scorecards on the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Mar 24, 2026 12:42 PM IST
RBSE class 5, 8 result 2026 check official websitesRajasthan 5th and 8th Official website to check results (Screengrab from rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in)
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RBSE Rajasthan Board Shala Darpan 5th, 8th Class Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), will announce the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 results 2026 shortly. Students who appeared this year can check their online marksheets including the qualifying status (pass or fail) mentioned on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajshaladarpan.nic.in.

RBSE Rajasthan Shala Darpan Class 5th, 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here

To access their marksheets, students will be required to enter their roll number in the result login window. Additionally, the RBSE results updates for Classes 5 and Class 8 are available at education.indianexpress.com for candidates.

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th and 8th Results 2026 RBSE Class 5th Result 2025 Official Website: Which websites to check (Image: This image is of last year board results login page)

This year, RBSE Class 8 exams were scheduled between February 19 and March 4, 2026, while Rajasthan Board Class 5 exams were held from February 20 to March 5, 2026. As per reports, nearly 26 lakh students have registered for the exam. The Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5 and 8 results will have the candidates’ marks, which will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download the result or take a screenshot for future reference.

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th and 8th Results 2026 How to check RBSE Rajasthan Board Results on the official website? (Image: This image is of last year board results login page)

To check the RBSE Rajasthan Board Results 2026, students need to visit the official websites—rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in. On the homepage, they should select either ‘RBSE Class 8th Result 2026’ or ‘RBSE Class 5th Result 2026’. Next, they must enter their seat number in the given field and then click on the Submit’ or ‘View Result’ button. The marks will be displayed on the screen, and students can download the result or take a screenshot for future reference.

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th and 8th Results 2026 RBSE Rajasthan Board Shala Darpan 8th Result 2026: What is the passing marks (Representative image/ Express Photos)

To pass the RBSE Class 5th and 8th board exams, students must score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate. If a student scores below 33 per cent in more than two subjects, they will be considered as failed and may need to repeat the academic year.

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th and 8th Results 2026 What was the performance of students in class 5th last year?

In the past academic year for Class 5th, exams were held between April 7 and April 17. Among the successful candidates, girls had outshone boys with a pass percentage of 95.74%, while boys recorded a pass rate of 92.71%. A total of 31,32,379 students appeared for the Class 10 board exams, out of which 29,47,311 students passed, achieving an impressive overall pass percentage of 94.08%.

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Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 5th and 8th Results 2026 What was the performance of students in class 8th last year?

The director of Elementary Education, Sita Ram Jat, had declared the Rajasthan Board Class 8 Board Exam Result 2025 on May 26. In the same academic year, 22,22,369 students had passed their RBSE Class 8 exam. The overall pass percentage was 96.66%. In the RBSE Class 8 results, Jaipur emerged as the district with the highest number of candidates, totalling 1,16,665, while Jaisalmer had the lowest with 14,029 students

 

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