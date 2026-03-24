rajshaladarpan.com, Rajasthan RBSE Class 5th Result 2026: How to check results on official website?

RBSE Class 5th Result 2026: How to check results on official website (Representative/Express Photo)

RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2026 Link at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the RBSE Class 5 results 2026 today, on March 24. Once declared, students and parents will be able to check the online marksheet through the official result portals at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

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Students can check the RBSE Class 5 result 2026 on the official Rajshala Darpan portal, which is the primary platform for elementary education results in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, students can also check how many marks are needed to pass the RBSE 5th class exam.