rajshaladarpan.com, Rajasthan RBSE Class 5th Result 2026: How to check results on official website?

RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th Result 2026 Link at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education will be announcing the RBSE Class 5 results 2026 today, on March 24. Once declared, students and parents will be able to check the online marksheet through the official result portals at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
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Students can check the RBSE Class 5 result 2026 on the official Rajshala Darpan portal, which is the primary platform for elementary education results in Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, students can also check how many marks are needed to pass the RBSE 5th class exam.
To download the RBSE Class 5 result 2026, follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the official Rajshala Darpan portal
Step 2: Click on the link for “RBSE Class 5 Result 2026” on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your roll number in the required field
Step 4: Fill in the captcha code displayed on the screen
Step 5: Click on the submit button
Step 6: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Download and take a printout for future reference
The online marksheet will include important details such as the student’s name, roll number, school name, district, subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, grade, and pass status. Students should carefully verify all the details mentioned and report any discrepancies to their school authorities.
The final, original marksheets will be issued by the board and sent to the respective schools after the result declaration. Students will need to collect these official documents from their schools, as they will be required for future academic records.
In the previous academic session, the RBSE Class 5 examination saw participation from over 14 lakh students, with an overall pass percentage of around 97.30 per cent, reflecting a strong performance trend at the primary level in the state.