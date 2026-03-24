Rajasthan Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2026: In both classes, girls outperform boys marginally

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Rajasthan Board Declares Class 5th, 8th Results 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) declared the Class 5 and Class 8 results 2026 on March 24. The results were announced at a press conference by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Singh Dilawar and RBSE Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore. Students can check their results on the official Shala Darpan portal at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.
Read | Rajasthan Board RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th Result Live Updates
Candidates can check the IE Education portal for more updates on Rajasthan Board Class 5th and RBSE 8th results.
Over 26 lakh students appeared across both examinations this year. The Class 5 pass percentage stands at 97.75%, up from 97.47% in 2025. The Class 8 pass percentage is 97.01%, up from 96.66% last year.
RBSE Shala Darpan Class 5th, 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here
Over 26 lakh students appeared across both RBSE examinations. In Class 5, results were declared for 13,64,576 out of 13,68,947 registered candidates. In Class 8, BSER results were declared for 12,84,011 out of 12,86,220 registered candidates. Results of 4,371 Class 5 students and 2,209 Class 8 students have been withheld pending procedural clearance.
RBSE Shala Darpan 8th 5th Result 2026: How to Check
|Category
|Class 5
|Class 8
|Total registered
|13,68,947
|12,86,220
|Results declared
|13,64,576
|12,84,011
|Results withheld
|4,371 (0.31%)
|2,209 (0.17%)
|Total passed
|13,33,936
|12,45,735
|Boys passed
|6,96,074
|6,46,842
|Girls passed
|6,37,862
|5,98,893
|Supplementary
|30,640 (2.24%)
|38,276 (2.98%)
|Govt school students
|7,14,612
|7,07,401
|Private school students
|6,49,964
|5,76,610
Results are issued in grade form under a five-point scale. Marks are not converted into an aggregate total — grades are assigned subject-wise. A minimum of 33% in each subject is required to pass. Students in Grade E are placed in the supplementary category and will sit for another examination in July 2026.
|Grade
|Marks range
|Class 5 students
|Class 5 %
|Class 8 students
|Class 8 %
|A
|81–100
|4,89,535
|35.87%
|2,62,026
|20.41%
|B
|61–80
|7,45,152
|54.60%
|7,06,775
|55.04%
|C
|41–60
|99,129
|7.28%
|2,75,507
|21.46%
|D
|33–40
|120
|0.01%
|1,427
|0.11%
|E
|0–32
|30,640
|2.24%
|38,276
|2.98%
The online result functions as a provisional scorecard. It includes the student’s name, roll number, class, subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and pass/fail status. The original marksheet will be issued by the board and distributed through the respective schools.
Students taking the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 examinations must achieve at least 33 per cent in each subject, along with an overall aggregate of 33 per cent to qualify.
The final, original marksheets will be issued by the board and made available through the respective schools. Students will need to collect their official documents from their institutions after the result declaration.
Students placed in Grade E — those who scored 32 or below in one or more subjects — are required to appear for a supplementary examination, which will be held in July 2026. In Class 5, a total of 30,640 students (2.24%) are in this category; in Class 8, the number is 38,276 (2.98%).
Together, over 68,900 students across both classes will sit for the supplementary round. The exact dates for the supplementary examination have not yet been announced by the board.