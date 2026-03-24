Rajasthan Board Class 5th, 8th Results 2026: In both classes, girls outperform boys marginally

Rajasthan Board Declares Class 5th, 8th Results 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) declared the Class 5 and Class 8 results 2026 on March 24. The results were announced at a press conference by Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Singh Dilawar and RBSE Secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore. Students can check their results on the official Shala Darpan portal at rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.

Read | Rajasthan Board RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th Result Live Updates

Candidates can check the IE Education portal for more updates on Rajasthan Board Class 5th and RBSE 8th results.

Over 26 lakh students appeared across both examinations this year. The Class 5 pass percentage stands at 97.75%, up from 97.47% in 2025. The Class 8 pass percentage is 97.01%, up from 96.66% last year.