Wednesday, June 08, 2022
RBSE BSER 5th, 8th Result 2022: How to Check Online

Rajasthan RBSE Board 5th and 8th Result 2022 Declared, How to Check RBSE Marks: Candidates who appeared for the RBSE class 5 and 8 board examination can check their respective results at the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
Updated: June 8, 2022 11:02:39 am
Rajasthan board RBSE Class 5,8The examinations were conducted in several exam centres around the state. File

Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022: The Rajasthan State Education Board (RBSE) will declare the class 5 and 8 board exam results today, i.e June 8, 2022, at 11 pm. Candidates who appeared for the RBSE class 5 and 8 board examination can check their respective results at the official websites — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th Result 2022 Live Update

The RBSE board examination for class 5 were held from April 27 to May 17, 2022, and for class 8 the exams were conducted from April 17 to May 17. The examinations were conducted in several exam centres around the state. It was made sure that all COvid protocols were followed across all examination centres.

How to check Rajasthan board Class 5 and 8 result 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Rajasthan’ tab

Step 3: Click on the ‘RBSE class 5 and 8 result’ link

Step 4: Fill the required details like – roll number or registration number 

Step 5: Click on submit and your RBSE board class 5 or 8 results 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

This year, Rajasthan board 2022 has recorded around 15 lakh students for class 8 exams while 12.64 lakh students appeared for class 5.  The result will be announced in the form of grades and not marks. No merit list will be released this year.

