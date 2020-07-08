Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Science Result 2020 declared, minor dip in pass percentage

RBSE 10th results 2020: Know how to check marks. (Representational image/ Graphic by Gargi Singh) RBSE 10th results 2020: Know how to check marks. (Representational image/ Graphic by Gargi Singh)

RBSE BSER 12th Science Result 2020: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has declared the class 12 science examination results today at its official website. State education minister Govind Singh Dotsara has announced this year’s total pass percentage as 91.96. Class 12 students who have appeared in the RBSE senior secondary science exam can check their results online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

A total of 2,37,305 students appeared in the Rajasthan Board class 12 exam in the science stream this year of which 218232 passed. A total of 74,881 girls and 1,62,424 boys appeared in the senior secondary exam. The girls have outperformed boys scoring 94.90 per cent while boys are at 90.61 per cent.

Dotsara has also congratulated the RBSE team for releasing the result in a record 19 days after completion of the exam.

आज कक्षा-12 विज्ञान विषय का परिणाम जारी हो गया है।इस वर्ष करीब 237305 परीक्षार्थियों थे,जिनका परिणाम 91.96% रहा।सभी सफल विद्यार्थियों को बधाई।मुख्यमंत्री @ashokgehlot51 जी की प्रेरणा से राजस्थान पहला ऐसा राज्य है जहाँ कोरोना के बावजूद सावधानी से परीक्षा करवाकर रिकॉर्ड 19 ..(1/2) — Govind Singh Dotasra (@GovindDotasra) July 8, 2020

Last year, around 2,60,617 students appeared from the science stream and 92.88 per cent students had cleared the exam. In 2018, 91.09 per cent students passed the senior secondary exam while in 2017, 90.36 per cent had cleared it. Science has been the top-performing stream in the Rajasthan Board class 12 exams.

To pass the Rajasthan Board exams, students have to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. In the RBSE class 12 Science stream, the students have to pass separately in the practicals as well as the theory papers.

