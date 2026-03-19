RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: RBSE secondary exam results tomorrow

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Close to 10 lakh candidates await results (Screengrab from official website)

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will declare the Class 10 examination results for 2026 tomorrow, on March 20.

As per RBSE, they are aiming for an earlier release this year compared to previous cycles. Once released, Rajasthan Board students will be able to check their results on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Additionally, students can check their RBSE 10th result and pass status on the IE Education portal.

Story continues below this ad This year, close to 10 lakh students who appeared for the exams are currently awaiting their results. ALSO READ | RBSE 10th Result 2026: Checking Rajasthan Board Result — FAQs answered The Rajasthan Board Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 12 to February 28 across the state. For evaluation, the board has deployed nearly 35,000 teachers at centralised centres. Officials have said that the checking process is almost complete and the results are being prepared. To check, candidates will be required to locate the Rajasthan Board Secondary Examination Result 2026 link, enter their roll number and submit the details. The result will then appear on the screen. To pass the examination, students are required to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate. Those who do not meet the minimum requirement in one or two subjects will be eligible to appear for supplementary exams, the date and time for which the RBSE will issue notices separately. Live Updates Mar 19, 2026 11:50 AM IST RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Live Updates: When and where can I check Rajasthan board result? The Rajasthan board Class 10 result time is not confirm yet. The students who took the Class 10 RBSE exam this year, will be able to check their results on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Additionally, students can check their Rajasthan board Class 10 result and passing status on the IE Education portal. Mar 19, 2026 11:41 AM IST RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: BSER to declare Class 10th result tomorrow The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will declare the Class 10th result 2026 by March 20, 2026. This is nearly two months earlier than last year, when results were announced on May 28, 2025. The board conducted Class 10 examinations from February 12 to 28, 2026. According to reports, the board will also announce the Class 12 results this month. The Class 10 RBSE result link will be made active at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana) RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: The decision to declare results early is linked to the plan to start the new academic session from April 1. The board is also examining a proposal to hold Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2027, with tentative sessions in February and May.

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