Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10th Result 2021: Date and time announced

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declares the date and time for the result of class 10 examinations, 2021. The class 10 result will be declared today i.e July 30 at 4 pm. Students can check their results on rajasthan.indiaresults.com.

The Secondary (class 10) exams were cancelled this year due to the outbreak of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the medical experts, it has been said that the third wave could be more dangerous for the children and therefore they will be more prone to get infected. Thus, the decision for canceling the board exams this year was taken. The exams for class 10 were earlier postponed on April 18, 2021.

To check the results for class 10, students can visit the site of rajasthan.indiaresults.com. Click on the “Result of Secondary (class 10) exam 2021” tab. Enter the necessary details to log in like roll number, registration number, or verification code. The result will appear on the screen once the details are submitted. Download the result and take a printout for further reference.

Last year, out of 11.52 lakh students, 9.29 lakh have cleared the Rajasthan Board class 10 examination. The pass percentage of the RBSE class 10 result was 80.63 per cent in 2020. There was a slight increase from the result of 2019, in which the pass percentage was 79.85 per cent. Jhunjhunu district registered the highest pass percentage of 88.27 in 2020. The pass percentage of girls was higher than boys. 81.41 per cent of girls were able to clear the exam that year whereas only 78.99 per cent of boys cleared the exam.