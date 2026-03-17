RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date, Time Live Updates: Rajasthan Board result this week

Students can check the RBSE Board Class 10, 12 result 2026 on its official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, once the results are released.

RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date, Time Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer will announce the results for the Class 10th Secondary examination by March 20. Meanwhile, Class 12 results are expected this month; however, we are awaiting an official confirmation. The RBSE results will be declared by the board secretary during a press conference. Students can check the RBSE Board Class 10th and 12th result 2026 on its official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, once the results are released.

To know more about RBSE Class 10th, 12th, 5th and 8th exams results, including passing marks, toppers and more, students can check the IE Education portal.

Read | RBSE 10th Result 2026 FAQs answered Story continues below this ad The RBSE Class 10th board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 12 to February 28 across the state. According to the Rajasthan Board, a total of 10,68,078 students had registered for the Secondary examination. The RBSE Class 12th exams for the 2025–26 academic session were conducted between February 12 and March 11. Read | When did RBSE declare results in the past? Last year, the board announced the Class 10 Rajasthan board results on May 28. The exams were held from March 6 to April 4. The overall pass percentage last year was 93.60 per cent. On the other hand, for Class 12, the Commerce stream led with the highest pass percentage at 99.07%, closely followed by Arts at 97.78% and Science at 94.43%. Girls outperformed boys in all three streams – Science, Commerce, and Arts. Live Updates Mar 17, 2026 01:53 PM IST RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date, Time Live Updates: How to check Step 1: To check the results on the official website–rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in. Step 2: Select ‘RBSE Class 8th Result 2026,’ or ‘RBSE Class 5th Results 2026’ Step 3: Students need to enter their seat number Step 4: Click the ‘Submit’ or ‘View Result’ button. Their marks will appear on the screen, and they can download or take a screenshot for reference. Mar 17, 2026 01:47 PM IST RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date, Time Live Updates: When were exams conducted? This year, RBSE Class 8 exams were scheduled between February 19 and March 4, 2026, while Rajasthan Board Class 5 exams were held from February 20 to March 5, 2026. As per reports, nearly 26 lakh students have registered for the exam Mar 17, 2026 01:42 PM IST RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date, Time Live Updates: Login credentials To access their scorecards, students will be required to enter their roll number in the result login window. Additionally, the RBSE results updates for Classes 5 and 8 are available at education.indianexpress.com for free. Mar 17, 2026 01:39 PM IST RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date, Time Live Updates: Where to check results? The results will be declared for Class 5 and Class 8. Students will be able to check their scorecards on the websites rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajshaladarpan.nic.in. Mar 17, 2026 01:37 PM IST RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date, Time Live Updates: Rajasthan Board likely to declare results by March 24 The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Bikaner, is expected to announce the Class 5 and Class 8 results by March 24, following discussions held in a recent meeting with its officials, a source told The Indian Express. The final confirmation from the RBSE is still awaited. Mar 17, 2026 01:30 PM IST RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date, Time Live Updates: Who will declare Class 12 RBSE result? Usually, the Rajasthan board administrator and divisional commissioner release the Class 10th and 12th RBSE results, and he is joined by the Education Minister. Mar 17, 2026 01:28 PM IST RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date, Time Live Updates: Steps to check RBSE result 2026 Step 1: Visit the official RBSE website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Step 2: Click on the Arts result link on the homepage Step 3: Enter your login details like roll number, registration number and other such details. Step 4: The result will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Download and save the RBSE result for future use Mar 17, 2026 01:20 PM IST RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date, Time Live Updates: How to check at IE Education portal? Step 1: Go to the official website – education.indianexpress.com Step 2: Register with the contact number and email id Step 3: Click on the designated board exam result link Step 4: On the next window, select board – RBSE Class 10, 12 Step 5: Insert roll number and registration number Step 6: Your RBSE Class 10, 12 result 2026 for science, arts or commerce, when declared, will be delivered to the contact number and mail id Mar 17, 2026 01:10 PM IST RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date, Time Live Updates: Check more information on To know more about RBSE Class 10th, 12th, 5th and 8th exams results, including passing marks, toppers and more, students can check the IE Education portal. Mar 17, 2026 01:08 PM IST RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date, Time Live Updates: Official website to check results Students can check the RBSE Board Class 10th and 12th result 2026 on its official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, once the results are released. Mar 17, 2026 01:07 PM IST RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date, Time Live Updates: What is the RBSE result 2026 Class 10 date and time? The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) , Ajmer will announce the results for the Class 10th Secondary examination by March 20. RBSE result date soon, pass percentages over the years (Express photo by Narendra Vaskar/ representative) RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Date and Time LIVE Updates: To ensure transparency and discipline during the RBSE 2026 examinations, joint flying squads from the board and the education department conducted regular inspections. About 150 joint directors and district education officers supervised the process, while special squads handled complaints and carried out surprise checks, the board said. A central examination control room was also set up at the board headquarters and operated round the clock, including on holidays. Officials monitored activities through large screens and around 30 laptops connected to examination centres and CCTV feeds, the board said, adding that a total of 274 CCTV cameras were installed at 167 centres, and a separate control room with five telephone lines was set up for quick communication on exam-related issues.

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