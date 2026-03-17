RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date, Time Live Updates: Rajasthan Board result this week
RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date And Time Live Updates: Students can check the RBSE Board Class 10th result 2026 on its official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, once the results are released.
Students can check the RBSE Board Class 10, 12 result 2026 on its official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, once the results are released.
RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date, Time Live Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer will announce the results for the Class 10th Secondary examination by March 20. Meanwhile, Class 12 results are expected this month; however, we are awaiting an official confirmation. The RBSE results will be declared by the board secretary during a press conference. Students can check the RBSE Board Class 10th and 12th result 2026 on its official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, once the results are released.
The RBSE Class 10th board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 12 to February 28 across the state. According to the Rajasthan Board, a total of 10,68,078 students had registered for the Secondary examination. The RBSE Class 12th exams for the 2025–26 academic session were conducted between February 12 and March 11.
RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date, Time Live Updates: How to check
Step 1: To check the results on the official website–rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in.
Step 2: Select ‘RBSE Class 8th Result 2026,’ or ‘RBSE Class 5th Results 2026’
Step 3: Students need to enter their seat number
Step 4: Click the ‘Submit’ or ‘View Result’ button. Their marks will appear on the screen, and they can download or take a screenshot for reference.
Mar 17, 2026 01:47 PM IST
RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date, Time Live Updates: When were exams conducted?
This year, RBSE Class 8 exams were scheduled between February 19 and March 4, 2026, while Rajasthan Board Class 5 exams were held from February 20 to March 5, 2026. As per reports, nearly 26 lakh students have registered for the exam
Mar 17, 2026 01:42 PM IST
RBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date, Time Live Updates: Login credentials
RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Date and Time LIVE Updates: To ensure transparency and discipline during the RBSE 2026 examinations, joint flying squads from the board and the education department conducted regular inspections. About 150 joint directors and district education officers supervised the process, while special squads handled complaints and carried out surprise checks, the board said.
A central examination control room was also set up at the board headquarters and operated round the clock, including on holidays. Officials monitored activities through large screens and around 30 laptops connected to examination centres and CCTV feeds, the board said, adding that a total of 274 CCTV cameras were installed at 167 centres, and a separate control room with five telephone lines was set up for quick communication on exam-related issues.