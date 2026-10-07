Rajasthan Board Class 10 exams twice a year; students can improve marks in 3 subjects

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE) will conduct the Class 10 board examination twice in an academic session from 2026-27, replacing the existing supplementary examination system. According to an order issued by the board, the main examination will be held in February-March, followed by a second remedial examination in May. The revised system will apply from the 2026-27 academic session.

Under the new system, students who score below the minimum passing mark of 33 per cent in up to two subjects in the main examination will be eligible to appear for the second examination under the essential improvement (EI) category. Students who are absent in one subject and score below 33 per cent in another subject will also be eligible for the remedial examination.

Students who pass the main examination will also be allowed to use the second examination to improve their marks in a maximum of three subjects. For the final result, RBSE will consider the higher subject-wise marks obtained by a student in the main and remedial examinations. This means students opting for improvement will retain the better score in each subject.

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Students who fall under the ‘EI’ category will also be allowed provisional admission to Class 11 on the basis of their performance in the main examination. Their provisional admission will be made permanent depending on their performance in the second examination. This will allow eligible students to continue with Class 11 studies while awaiting their remedial examination result.

RBSE has also clarified that internal assessment and session marks will be awarded only once. These marks will be carried forward while preparing the final result after the second examination.

How other states are shifting to two board exams for Class 10

Rajasthan’s decision comes amid a wider shift towards giving Class 10 students more than one opportunity to take board examinations. CBSE introduced two Class 10 board examinations from 2026, with the first examination made mandatory and the second offered as an improvement opportunity. The board’s scheme allows passed and eligible students to improve their performance in up to three subjects in the second examination.

Several state boards have also introduced or announced similar arrangements over the past year. Madhya Pradesh has adopted two board examination opportunities for both Class 10 and Class 12, with the better performance retained for the final result. Gujarat has approved two annual examinations for secondary and higher secondary students, with the second examination serving as an opportunity to improve performance. Haryana has also moved towards a second examination opportunity for students who want to improve their results.

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Chhattisgarh had already implemented a two-examination pattern for its 2025 board exams, with the first examination held in March and the second in June-July. The second examination gave students an opportunity to improve their performance or clear subjects without having to wait for the next academic session.

Rajasthan’s new system will therefore bring its Class 10 examination structure closer to this emerging model, while retaining its own eligibility rules for students who do not pass the first examination. The key change is that the second examination will no longer function only as a supplementary opportunity; it will also be available to students who have passed but want to improve their marks.