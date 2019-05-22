Rajasthan Board Class 12th Arts result worse than other streams, past years: Know why

BSER Rajasthan Board 12th Arts result 2019: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer has declared the result for class 12 Arts examination for 5.66 lakh students. The intermediate result has been declared at the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajresults.nic.in.

LIVE updates RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Arts results 2019

The number of students passing the class 12 Arts exam has declined this year. A total of 4,98,569 students have cleared the exam. The pass percentage recorded at 88 per cent. This is a fall of 6.65 per cent from last year when 94.65 per cent of students who appeared for the Rajasthan Board class 12 exam passed it.

The result of Science and commerce streams of BSER class 12 was declared earlier this month. Among the streams, the result of Arts is the worse ever. While 92.88 per cent students cleared the science stream exam, as many as 91.46 per cent cleared the commerce stream class 12 board exam.

One trend which was similar across streams was girls faring better than boys. In the arts stream, girls outperformed boys by over 5 per cent pass percentage. As many as 90.81 per cent girls cleared the class 12 board exam in Arts stream and 85.41 per cent boys cleared the same. In BSER class 12 science stream, 95.86 per cent girls passed the exam while 91.59 per cent boys cleared the same. In RBSE class 12 commerce, 89.40 per cent boys and 95.31 per cent girls cleared the Rajasthan Board result.

The result declared today – May 22 – was for the arts stream, in which Sirohi district emerged as the top performer. A total of 5283 students appeared from here out of which 4921 students passed, taking its pass percentage (93.15) way higher than the state average of 88 per cent.

Based on the result data, the most scoring subjects for class 12 Arts board exam were – security, automobile, instrumental tabla as all the students who appeared for these subjects cleared the same. These subjects recorded 100 per cent pass percentage.

Environmental Science was the most difficult subject as the highest marks attained in the same were 73 while in most subjects, top-scoring students got above 90. The supplementary exams date will be released soon.