Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Result 2021: When and where to check

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be declaring the result of class 12 examinations, 2021 today at 4 pm. Students can check their results on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, rajasthan.indiaresults.com.

The class 12 exams were cancelled this year due to the second wave of COVID-19. According to medical experts, the third wave could be more dangerous for the children and therefore they will be more prone to get infected, compelling the government to cancel the class 12 board exams. They had earlier been postponed in April 2021.

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board class 12 results 2021: When and where to check the result?

Students can check their results by visiting the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in, rajasthan.indiaresults.com. Click the result link for class 12, log in the necessary details to get the result. Enter submit and the result will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

दिनांक 24 जुलाई 2021 साँय 4 बजे शिक्षा मंत्री श्री @GovindDotasra जी कक्षा 12 विज्ञान, वाणिज्य एवं कला वर्ग का परिणाम जारी करेंगे। इस दौरान राजस्थान माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड के चैयरमैन डॉ. डी.पी. जारोली भी मौजूद रहेंगे। — Dept of Education, Rajasthan (@rajeduofficial) July 21, 2021

In last year’s passing criteria for the Rajasthan board exams, students had to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks. For subjects having both practical and theoretical sections, students had to clear both the sections separately. In 2020, A total of 34,079 students passed from the Commerce stream, recording a 94.49 per cent passing percentage.

The percentage for RBSE class 12 Science also crossed 90 per cent. Finally, the pass percentage of students from Arts stream remained at 90.10 per cent. In 2019, a record-high percentage of 92.88 per cent of students had cleared the science stream exam. This was higher than 91.09 per cent in 2018 and 90.36 in 2017.