RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021: How to check at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE BSER Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the result of class 10 examinations, 2021 today at 4 pm. Students can check their results on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. The Secondary (class 10) exams were cancelled this year due to the outbreak of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RBSE Class 10 results 2021: How to check on website

Step 1: Visit the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “Result of Secondary (class 10) exam 2021” tab.

Step 3: Enter the necessary details to log in like roll number, registration number,

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

RBSE Class 10 results 2021: How to check result offline

To check the result on phone, students will have to follow the below-given steps:

Step 1: Type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>roll number

Step 2: Send it to 56263.

Last year, out of 11.52 lakh students, 9.29 lakh had cleared the Rajasthan Board class 10 examination. The pass percentage of the RBSE class 10 result was 80.63 per cent in 2020. To clear the RBSE class 10 exams, students needed to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students had to clear both the exams separately.