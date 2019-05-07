Rajasthan Board RBSE 5th result 2019 this week: Date, time, websites to check, passing marks

Rajasthan Board RBSE 5th Result 2019: The result for class 5 exams conducted by the Rajasthan State Education Board (RBSE) will be declared this weekend. As reported by the indianexpress.com earlier, the result for Rajasthan Board class 5 is expected by May 12 (Sunday), 2019.

Last year, the RBSE class 5 result was declared on May 5. This year, the number of candidates is reportedly higher than last year. Meanwhile, the result declaration date for class 10 and class 12 of Rajasthan Board is May 20, 2019. In class 11 and 12, over 20 lakh candidates had appeared. The result for class 8 exams, for which over 15 lakh students registered, will also be declared soon.

Rajasthan 5th Board Exam Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on Rajasthan tab

Step 3: Click on the Districts Institute of Education & Training (DIET) results link

Step 4: Enter your name and roll number

Step 5: Results will be appear

Rajasthan 5th Board Exam Result 2019: Websites to check

All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.