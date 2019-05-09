Rajasthan Board RBSE 5th result 2019 @rajresults.nic.in LIVE Updates: Results to be available at these websites

Rajasthan Board RBSE 5th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: The results of Rajasthan State Education Board (RBSE) will be announced on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Over 14.5 lakh students who had appeared in the examination can check the results through the official websites rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

The results will be available at the websites after 5 pm. Students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

READ | Websites to check Rajasthan RBSE 5th results 2019

RBSE 5th Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on Rajasthan tab

Step 3: Click on the Districts Institute of Education & Training (DIET) results link

Step 4: Enter your name and roll number

Step 5: Results will be appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Around 20 lakh students appeared for the board examinations that was held in March. As many as nine lakh students appeared in Class 12, and 11 lakh in Class 10. The board examination was conducted from March 7 to 14, 2019.