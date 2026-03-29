Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Class Result 2026 LIVE Updates: RBSE Intermediate results by March end

Once the results are announced, students can visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to view and save their mark sheets. The RBSE 12th results will also be available at IE Education.
Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board will likely release the results for Class 12 RBSE by the end of March. State Education Minister Madan Dilawar earlier stated that RBSE Intermediate results for 2026 can be released on March 31. Once the results are announced, students can visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to view and save their mark sheets. The RBSE 12th results will also be available at IE Education.
FAQs Answered| RBSE Class 12th Board Results 2026
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) conducted the Class 12 exams this year from February 12 to March 11, 2026, across 139 centres in Rajasthan, with over 8 lakh students appearing for the exams. The exams were conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 and the students were allowed to enter the centres from 8:15 am. Each paper was three hours and 15 minutes long.
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Students must score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject as well as in aggregate to pass the RBSE Class 12 exams. Those who fail in one or two subjects will be allowed to sit for the supplementary examinations.
In the last academic session, the results for Class 12 were declared by RBSE on May 22, 2025. The exams were conducted from March 6 to April 9, 2025. Looking at subject-wise performance, the Commerce stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.07%, followed by the Arts stream at 97.78%. The Science stream also performed strongly, with a pass percentage of 94.43%.
The Rajasthan Board will likely release the results for Class 12 RBSE by the end of March. State Education Minister Madan Dilawar earlier stated that RBSE Intermediate results for 2026 can be released on March 31.
Important information, including the student's name, roll number, subject-specific grades, overall score, and pass status, will all be mentioned on the online marksheet. After getting their results, students are recommended to carefully check every detail. They should get in touch with the officials of their respective institutions or boards if there is any disparity. In 2024, the result was declared on May 20. The pass percentage in commerce was recorded at 98.95%, while in arts and science, the pass percentages were 96.88% and 97.75% respectively.