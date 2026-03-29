Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Class Result 2026 LIVE Updates: RBSE Intermediate results by March end

Once the results are announced, students can visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to view and save their mark sheets.

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board will likely release the results for Class 12 RBSE by the end of March. State Education Minister Madan Dilawar earlier stated that RBSE Intermediate results for 2026 can be released on March 31. Once the results are announced, students can visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to view and save their mark sheets. The RBSE 12th results will also be available at IE Education.

FAQs Answered| RBSE Class 12th Board Results 2026

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) conducted the Class 12 exams this year from February 12 to March 11, 2026, across 139 centres in Rajasthan, with over 8 lakh students appearing for the exams. The exams were conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 and the students were allowed to enter the centres from 8:15 am. Each paper was three hours and 15 minutes long.

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Students must score a minimum of 33% marks in each subject as well as in aggregate to pass the RBSE Class 12 exams. Those who fail in one or two subjects will be allowed to sit for the supplementary examinations.

In the last academic session, the results for Class 12 were declared by RBSE on May 22, 2025. The exams were conducted from March 6 to April 9, 2025. Looking at subject-wise performance, the Commerce stream recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.07%, followed by the Arts stream at 97.78%. The Science stream also performed strongly, with a pass percentage of 94.43%.

Live Updates Mar 29, 2026 03:27 PM IST Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Class Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Where to check? Once the results are announced, students can visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in to view and save their mark sheets. The RBSE 12th results will also be available at IE Education. Mar 29, 2026 03:25 PM IST Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Class Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Results by March end The Rajasthan Board will likely release the results for Class 12 RBSE by the end of March. State Education Minister Madan Dilawar earlier stated that RBSE Intermediate results for 2026 can be released on March 31.