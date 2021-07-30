JAC Class 12th Result 2021: When and where to check BSER result

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2021: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be declaring the result of class 10 examinations today at 4 pm. Students can check their results on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

The Secondary (class 10) exams were cancelled this year due to the outbreak of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The exams for class 10 were earlier postponed on April 18, 2021.

Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 10 result: When and where to check

To check the results for class 10, students can visit the sites of rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in rajasthan.indiaresults.com . Click on the “Result of Secondary (class 10) exam 2021” tab. Enter the necessary details to log in like roll number, registration number, or verification code. The result will appear on the screen once the details are submitted. Download the result and take a printout for further reference.

To check the result on phone, students will have to type RESULT<space>RAJ10<space>roll number and send it to 56263.

To clear the RBSE class 10 exams, students need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. For subjects having different theoretical and practical aspects, students will have to clear both the exams separately.

Last year, out of 11.52 lakh students, 9.29 lakh have cleared the Rajasthan Board class 10 examination. The pass percentage of the RBSE class 10 result was 80.63 per cent in 2020. There was a slight increase from the result of 2019, in which the pass percentage was 79.85 per cent. Jhunjhunu district registered the highest pass percentage of 88.27 in 2020. The pass percentage of girls was higher than boys. 81.41 per cent of girls were able to clear the exam that year whereas only 78.99 per cent of boys cleared the exam.

In 2020, Rajasthan Board was among the few boards which declared the result based on all the exams. While most of the state boards cancelled their exams, RBSE had held the pending papers amid tight security. While announcing the result, the board chief had said, “We have all appeared for class 10 and 12 board exams and are aware of how critical these exams are for students. If we had written ‘promoted due to corona’ over the mark sheets, students would have always thought what the result would have been the outcome had they appeared for the exam. We are glad to have conducted all these exams and yet declare results within a month.”