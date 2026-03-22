Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: How to check RBSE Matric marksheets at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, is expected to announce the Class 10 result declaration soon. Once declared, the scorecard will be accessible on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Almost 10 lakh students are awaiting the RBSE Matric Class 10 results. Additionally, students can check their RBSE 10th result and pass status on the IE Education portal.

Read | RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Passing Marks: Check here

Story continues below this ad

The Class 10 Rajasthan board examinations were held across the state from February 12 to February 28. To manage the scale of the evaluation, the RBSE selected nearly 35,000 teachers to be assigned to centralised checking centres.

RBSE 10th Result 2026: Know date, time, how to check marks

Board officials have confirmed that the answer sheet checking process is nearly complete and that results are currently being compiled. The formal announcement of the result date is expected imminently.

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) is planning a shift in how it conducts board examinations. Under the proposed model, BSER would hold board examinations twice a year: a main examination in February–March, followed by a second opportunity window in May–June of the same academic year. The proposal has been sent to the state government for approval and has not yet been formally cleared.

Live Updates Mar 22, 2026 11:18 AM IST RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: When and where can I check Rajasthan board result? The Rajasthan board Class 10 result time is not confirm yet. The students who took the Class 10 RBSE exam this year, will be able to check their results on the official websites at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Additionally, students can check their Rajasthan board Class 10 result and passing status on the IE Education portal. Mar 22, 2026 11:08 AM IST RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: New academic year from April1 The decision to declare results early is linked to the plan to start the new academic session from April 1. The board is also examining a proposal to hold Class 10 board exams twice a year from 2027, with tentative sessions in February and May. Mar 22, 2026 11:06 AM IST RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: When were exams held? The Class 10 Rajasthan board examinations were held across the state from February 12 to February 28 . To manage the scale of the evaluation, the RBSE selected nearly 35,000 teachers to be assigned to centralised checking centres. Mar 22, 2026 11:05 AM IST RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Where to check matric results? Once declared, the scorecard will be accessible on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in . Additionally, students can check their RBSE 10th result and pass status on the IE Education portal . Mar 22, 2026 11:04 AM IST RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: When will results be announced? The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) , Ajmer, is expected to announce the Class 10 result declaration soon. Students can expect results to be out likely this week