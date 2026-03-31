Rajasthan Board RBSE 12th Board Result 2026 Today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: BSER will publish inter marksheets soon

Rajasthan Board BSER 12th Result 2026 Direct Link at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will be declaring the results for the Class 12 High School Certificate Examination today. Once the RBSE Class 12th Inter stream-wise results are out, they will be available on their official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students should ensure they have their login credentials, such as their roll number and date of birth, ready, as these are mandatory for accessing the marksheets online. The direct link to check the RBSE Class 12 result is also available at IE Education.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th Result 2026 Live: Check Here

RBSE held the Class 12 matric 2026 exams, the theory exams from February 12 to March 11. The exams were held in a single morning shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. The exam commenced for 3 hours and 15 minutes. Students must score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the RBSE Class 12 examination.

Rajasthan 12th Arts Result 2026 LIVE Link: Check here

Rajasthan Board Class 12th Results 2026: When and where to check results?

RBSE will be announcing the results for the Class 12 exams today at 10 am. Once the RBSE Intermediate results are out, the Rajasthan Board will make the results available on their official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Last year, the board announced the RBSE class 12th result on May 22, 2025, at 5 pm. The pass percentage for the Arts stream was recorded at 97.70%. For the Commerce stream, the pass rate was 99.07%. Meanwhile, the science stream recorded a 94.43% pass rate. Last year, the Rajasthan board held the RBSE Class 12 science, arts, and commerce exams between March 6 and April 9.

In 2024, the Rajasthan board results were declared on May 20. The pass percentage last year in commerce was recorded at 98.95 per cent, while in arts and science, the pass percentages were 96.88 per cent and 97.75 per cent.

In 2023, the results of the RBSE Arts, Commerce, and Science streams were declared separately. Arts stream results were declared on May 25 2023, while results of the Commerce and science streams were declared on May 19.