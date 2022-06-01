scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Must Read

RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam result 2022: How to check

Once released, candidates can check their results at the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
June 1, 2022 1:11:13 pm
The RBSE class 10 board exams were held from March 24 to April 26, 2022. File

Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the class 12 results today for commerce and science streams on June 1 at 2 pm.  Candidates can check their results at the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. 

Also Read |liveRBSE Rajasthan board 12th Result 2022 LIVE Updates

The RBSE class 10 board exams were held from March 24 to April 26, 2022. The examination was conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. 

RBSE Class 12 results 2022: How to check on website

Step 1: Visit the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘board result 2022’ link.

Best of Express Premium
Gujarat: Bad loans under PM’s MUDRA scheme rise 69% in pandemic yearPremium
Gujarat: Bad loans under PM’s MUDRA scheme rise 69% in pandemic year
Explained: Reading GDP growth dataPremium
Explained: Reading GDP growth data
Explained: Gun violence’s rising toll among US childrenPremium
Explained: Gun violence’s rising toll among US children
Realty gains ground lost to Covid: Housing loan offtake upPremium
Realty gains ground lost to Covid: Housing loan offtake up
More Premium Stories >>

Step 3: On the new page, fill the required details.

Step 4: The result will then appear on the screen.

Students are advised to download and take a printout of their results for the future. The official mark sheet will be distributed by the respective schools of the students at a later date.

Also Read |RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 result today: When and where to check

RBSE Class 12 results 2022: How to check result offline

To check the result on phone, students will have to follow the below-given steps:

Step 1: Type RESULT<space>RAJ12<space>roll number 

Step 2: Send it to 56263.

In 2021, the overall passing percentage was 99.97 per cent where, science stream was at 99.48 per cent, arts at  99.19 per cent and commerce passing percentage was 99.73 per cent.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 01: Latest News
Advertisement