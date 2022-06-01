RBSE Rajasthan Board Class 12 exam result 2022: How to check

Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2022: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the class 12 results today for commerce and science streams on June 1 at 2 pm. Candidates can check their results at the official website — rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

The RBSE class 10 board exams were held from March 24 to April 26, 2022. The examination was conducted from 8:30 am to 11:45 am.

RBSE Class 12 results 2022: How to check on website

Step 1: Visit the official website – rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘board result 2022’ link.

Step 3: On the new page, fill the required details.

Step 4: The result will then appear on the screen.

Students are advised to download and take a printout of their results for the future. The official mark sheet will be distributed by the respective schools of the students at a later date.

RBSE Class 12 results 2022: How to check result offline

To check the result on phone, students will have to follow the below-given steps:

Step 1: Type RESULT<space>RAJ12<space>roll number

Step 2: Send it to 56263.

In 2021, the overall passing percentage was 99.97 per cent where, science stream was at 99.48 per cent, arts at 99.19 per cent and commerce passing percentage was 99.73 per cent.