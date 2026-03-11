Rajasthan Board Class 10th results to be declared by March 20; RBSE proposes twice-a-year exams from 2027

The board aims to complete all evaluation processes and declare the results by March 20, Rathore said. (Express Photo/ representational)

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is preparing to announce the results of the Secondary (Class 10) examination by March 20, following the successful completion of board exams across the state on March 11.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, RBSE secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore said the board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 12 to March 11 and concluded smoothly across Rajasthan.

According to the board, a total of 10,68,078 students registered for their Class 10 examination, while 9,09,087 students appeared for the Higher Secondary level. In addition, 7,811 candidates registered for the Praveshika examination and 4,122 for the Senior Upadhyaya examination.

The RBSE exams were held at 6,195 centres across the state, with around 175 question papers conducted during the exam period.