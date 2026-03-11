Rajasthan Board Class 10th results to be declared by March 20; RBSE proposes twice-a-year exams from 2027

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is preparing to announce the results of the Secondary (Class 10) examination by March 20, following the successful completion of board exams across the state on March 11.
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, RBSE secretary Gajendra Singh Rathore said the board examinations for 2026 were conducted from February 12 to March 11 and concluded smoothly across Rajasthan.
According to the board, a total of 10,68,078 students registered for their Class 10 examination, while 9,09,087 students appeared for the Higher Secondary level. In addition, 7,811 candidates registered for the Praveshika examination and 4,122 for the Senior Upadhyaya examination.
The RBSE exams were held at 6,195 centres across the state, with around 175 question papers conducted during the exam period.
To ensure transparency and discipline, joint flying squads of the board and the education department conducted continuous inspections. Inspection teams led by around 150 Joint Directors and District Education Officers monitored the process. Special flying squads constituted by the board also responded to complaints and carried out spot inspections when necessary.
Rathore said an advanced central examination control room was set up at the board headquarters to oversee the process. The control room functioned round the clock, including on holidays, until the examinations concluded. Monitoring was carried out through large screens and about 30 laptops, which tracked information from examination centres and CCTV feeds.
A total of 274 CCTV cameras were installed at 167 centres to monitor exam activities. A separate control room with five telephone lines was also operated to ensure quick communication regarding examination-related issues.
The board has set up 66 collection centres across the state for the secure storage and management of answer sheets. To speed up result processing, centralised evaluation centres have been established, where around 30,915 teachers are currently evaluating answer scripts.
The board aims to complete all evaluation processes and declare the results by March 20, Rathore said.
He also announced that the board has proposed conducting board examinations twice a year starting from 2027—first in February and then in May—to give students additional opportunities. The proposal has been sent to the state government for approval.